Cindicator Hits Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $1,462.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com.

Cindicator Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

