Citigroup Increases Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target to $12.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DENN. StockNews.com began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s Trading Down 1.0 %

DENN opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $649.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.69 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 150,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Denny’s by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 545,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 439,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Denny’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 784,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.