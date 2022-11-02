Citigroup Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $400.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $393.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.33.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $342.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.14. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

