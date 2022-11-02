Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 212,441 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,441 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,768,956 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13.

