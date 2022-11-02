Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $11.88 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 83.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

CVS stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.72. The stock had a trading volume of 594,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

