Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $20.09 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 521,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,901 shares of company stock worth $168,282,556 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The stock has a market cap of $341.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

