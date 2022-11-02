Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $9.73 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Target were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $163.24. The company had a trading volume of 46,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,301. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

