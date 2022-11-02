Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,871 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 296,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 115,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. 326,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,608,986. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $52.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

