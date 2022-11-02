Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campion Asset Management grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.17. 28,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,341. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

