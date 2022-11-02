Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 183 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,228 shares of company stock valued at $44,022,965 in the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.82.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $14.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $745.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,350. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $764.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $691.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

