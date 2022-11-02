Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 968 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.29. 51,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,037. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

