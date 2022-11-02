Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stake Increased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 326.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 81.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 593 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 556.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.36.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

