Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 33,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 374,753 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $10,264,484.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,193.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,487.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 374,753 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $10,264,484.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,193.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,753 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,985 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Civeo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Civeo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 80,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors lifted its position in Civeo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 342,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Civeo by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Civeo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Civeo Stock Up 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Civeo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

CVEO stock opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 2.74. Civeo has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $32.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35.

Civeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.