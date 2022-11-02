Clear Investment Research LLC Acquires 981 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.23. 6,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.90 and its 200-day moving average is $100.79. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $107.10.

