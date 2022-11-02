Clear Investment Research LLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.2% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,583. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $383.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

