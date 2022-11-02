Clear Investment Research LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,091. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

