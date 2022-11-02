Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 333 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clear Investment Research LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,074. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.64. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

