ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Short Interest Down 6.0% in October

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,300 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 917,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 10.33.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 85.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ClearPoint Neuro

In other ClearPoint Neuro news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 18,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $303,192.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,866.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

