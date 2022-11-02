Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.40 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.