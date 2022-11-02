Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $51.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.