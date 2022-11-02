Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,251 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 15,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $110.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average is $94.44.

