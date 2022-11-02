Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MMIN opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

