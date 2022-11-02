Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 222 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in American Electric Power by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $222,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.29.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

