Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.43, RTT News reports. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Paper

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $365,195.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

