Clever Leaves (CLVR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 221.98% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.
Clever Leaves Price Performance
Shares of CLVR opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Clever Leaves in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.
Clever Leaves Company Profile
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.
