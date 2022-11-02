Clever Leaves (CLVR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 221.98% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

Shares of CLVR opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

Institutional Trading of Clever Leaves

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,068,623 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Clever Leaves in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

