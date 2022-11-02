Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Up 6.5% in October

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 147,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Clipper Realty Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

