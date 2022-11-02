Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Up 6.5% in October

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 147,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Clipper Realty Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17.
Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.48%.
Clipper Realty Company Profile
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
