Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Raised to $135.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

