Clover Finance (CLV) Market Cap Achieves $81.90 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Clover Finance has a market cap of $81.90 million and $240,801.00 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0819 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

