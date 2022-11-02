Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Update

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,960,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 35,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
CLOV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. 5,886,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,278,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $759.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $8.17.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.00 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 19.6% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 11.4% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
