Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Update

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,960,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 35,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Clover Health Investments Stock Up 0.6 %

CLOV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. 5,886,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,278,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $759.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $8.17.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.00 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLOV. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 19.6% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 11.4% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

