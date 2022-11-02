CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

CNA Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CNA stock opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

