CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Short Interest Update

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,340,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 30,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 497,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 103,917 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 137,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $17.03. 3,080,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,472. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX Resources Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.