CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Short Interest Update

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,340,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 30,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Trading of CNX Resources
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 497,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 103,917 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 137,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
CNX Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CNX traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $17.03. 3,080,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,472. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CNX Resources Company Profile
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNX Resources (CNX)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.