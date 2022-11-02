Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 36,192 shares.The stock last traded at $479.72 and had previously closed at $476.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $451.09 and a 200 day moving average of $499.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $11.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 45.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

