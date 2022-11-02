CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Short Interest Up 5.6% in October

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 18.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. CompoSecure has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald G. Basile sold 54,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $345,940.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,727,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,253,910.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other CompoSecure news, Director Donald G. Basile sold 515,700 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $2,841,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,995,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,527,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald G. Basile sold 54,651 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $345,940.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,727,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,253,910.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 141,751 shares of company stock valued at $732,456 and sold 1,007,101 shares valued at $5,795,497. Corporate insiders own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

