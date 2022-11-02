Compound Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. Compound has a total market cap of $351.87 million and $38.67 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $48.42 or 0.00235807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00131731 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00068594 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00019504 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000350 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.88805247 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $34,358,738.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.