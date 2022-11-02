Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 135,872 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,910 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,872 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $39,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 438,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $98.57. 214,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,407,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day moving average is $107.73. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $172.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

