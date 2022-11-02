Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 735,065 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,656,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,065 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial comprises about 1.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Sun Life Financial worth $167,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 646,833 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,860 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,963,000 after acquiring an additional 406,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,955,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,693,000 after acquiring an additional 301,075 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLF traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.79. 37,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.95.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.