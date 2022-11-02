Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 692,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,707 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $44,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 65.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.16) to GBX 1,150 ($13.30) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,120.00.

Shares of NGG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. 14,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.47. National Grid plc has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $80.20.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

