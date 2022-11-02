Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $525 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,459,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,254 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for 3.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of Bank of Montreal worth $525,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,257,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,026,000 after acquiring an additional 61,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,617 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,146 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,955,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,393,000 after acquiring an additional 74,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $91.39. The stock had a trading volume of 62,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,866. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.45. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $1.086 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

