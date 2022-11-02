Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66,619 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $56,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN traded down $8.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,203. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.72.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,430 shares of company stock worth $8,693,394. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.