Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 117,278 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,278 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Allstate worth $35,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allstate from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.15.

Allstate stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,160. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

