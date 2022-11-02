Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,705 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $83,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,925,000 after buying an additional 5,134,222 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,413 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,402,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.27. 714,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,786,620. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $317.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

