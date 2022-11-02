Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 33,139 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,139 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $129,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,209 shares of company stock worth $17,905,522. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,741,830. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.20. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $90.43 and a one year high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

