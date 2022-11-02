Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 802,986 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,602,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 802,986 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 1.5% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $247,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232,354 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,663,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,895 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $60.04. 174,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.05%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

