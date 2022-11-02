CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Plans $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEIX traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.89. 9,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,746. CONSOL Energy has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.59. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $544.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. Research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,334 shares in the company, valued at $33,078,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,078,978.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 42.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after buying an additional 180,339 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 75.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 321,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 138,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,390,000 after buying an additional 99,534 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 225.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 90,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,829,000 after buying an additional 80,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CEIX shares. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.