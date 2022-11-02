Contrasting Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) & Modular Medical (OTC:MODD)

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Axonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Modular Medical and Axonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A N/A -$18.63 million N/A N/A Axonics $180.29 million 17.81 -$80.07 million ($1.69) -40.33

Analyst Ratings

Modular Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axonics.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Modular Medical and Axonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Axonics 0 2 8 0 2.80

Modular Medical currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 218.79%. Axonics has a consensus target price of $80.78, suggesting a potential upside of 18.51%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Axonics.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -774.00% -261.94% Axonics -35.19% -16.34% -14.24%

Summary

Axonics beats Modular Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct salesforce and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

