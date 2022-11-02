CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.05

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 5182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

CONX Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONX by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 32,378 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CONX by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CONX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CONX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 896,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 54,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

