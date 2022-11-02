Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.94

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 134.94 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 109.50 ($1.27). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.27), with a volume of 13,618 shares.

Conygar Investment Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.40. The firm has a market cap of £63.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 54.06 and a quick ratio of 35.11.

About Conygar Investment

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (Conygar) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

