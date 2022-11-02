Copperwynd Financial LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 239,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $296.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.41 and a 200 day moving average of $292.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market cap of $303.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.36.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

