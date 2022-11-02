CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CoreCivic Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 851,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.86. CoreCivic has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $14.24.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares in the company, valued at $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CoreCivic news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,983.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.