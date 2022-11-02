Cormark Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.24. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 184,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 474.0% in the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,435,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 407.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,057,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 848,858 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $408,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

